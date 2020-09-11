COVID in Context: Why it’s difficult to directly compare college case numbers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the last several years, Texas A&M University and the University of Central Florida have been the two largest schools, by enrollment, in the United States.

This year, both are dealing with hundreds of COVID-19 cases on campus.

Through Sept. 5, UCF is reporting 829 cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff.

In the same timeline, Texas A&M is reporting 1,032.

However, the schools have taken different approaches to testing practices.

At UCF, all students set to live on campus were required to be tested before they could move-in. Texas A&M did not implement that policy.

Also relevantly, Texas A&M has been performing random testing on up to 5,000 students for the first phase. According to reports, UCF has mechanisms in place to randomly test but has not yet done so.

Furthermore, UCF does not publicly report testing numbers, including positivity (Texas A&M reports both) meaning that it is difficult to truly compare the two schools' COVID-19 statistics.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.