Free Music Friday: Heather Rayleen
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Heather Rayleen joins First News at Four For our weekly Free Music Friday segment.
Heather says she got into music as a kid and now she has performed alongside some of music’s biggest names like Lee Brice, Rodney Atkins, and Aaron Watson just to name a few.
She is playing tonight at Century Square starting at 7 P.M.
Heather will be joined for tonight’s performance at Century Square by another Free Music Friday alumnus, Morgan Ashley.
