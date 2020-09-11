FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies expanding, leasing more office space for Operation Warp Speed

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies has leased 22,000 sq. ft. of office space according to Oldham Goodwin. The office space will be at the CamWest Crossing development in Bryan, Texas.

The expansion is due, in part, to the Federal Government’s Operation Warp Speed, which aims to begin delivering millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the year if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration determines candidates are safe and effective.

According to a press release from Oldham Goodwin, CamWest Crossing is ideally positioned to attract national and regional users seeking a cost effective, higher end product in close proximity to Texas A&M University and located within the Bio Corridor.

