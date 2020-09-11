Girl Scouts to host virtual dance parties, robot-building recruitment events

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s no party like a Girl Scout party, and now your daughter can join that party virtually.

The Girl Scouts of Central Texas, which includes the Brazos Valley troops, are hosting virtual recruitment events meant to get girls excited about Girl Scouts and what the programs can teach them.

Two types of “parties” are coming up Sept. 8-Oct. 13: Animal Dance Party and Robot Building Party. Girls Kindergarten through third grade are welcome.

Details on the events and how to register for free can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.