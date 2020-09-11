Gov. Abbott deploys firefighters to combat California wildfires

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott announce that Texas firefighters and support personnel have been deployed to help combat the wildfires devastating the state of California.

About 90 firefighters, 50 trucks, an 10 command vehicles from 56 fire departments in Texas are leaving for California Friday. But, Texas has already sent resources to California, 44 firefighters, 10 fire trucks and two command vehicles were deployed in late August.

“Texas is ready to answer the call for help when disaster strikes — whether it’s here in the Lone Star State or across the country,” said Abbott in a press release. “I thank the brave men and women serving in our fire departments across Texas for stepping up to help Californians in need as these fires continue to burn. I ask all Texans to join me and Cecilia in prayer for the courageous firefighters battling these wildfires, as well as for those who have been affected by this disaster.”

