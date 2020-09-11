Hearne Eagles suffer second straight COVID-19 cancellation

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles have another cancelled varsity football game to deal with. Friday night’s matchup with New Waverly was called off because of seven confirmed COVID-19 cases at New Waverly High School on Thursday morning.

Hearne’s game against Franklin last Friday was also cancelled because of multiple positive coronavirus cases in the Lions football program that was reported on September 3rd.

The Eagles are scheduled to be off next week, but head coach Ricky Sargent told KBTX Sports he is looking for an opponent to play in week four to avoid three consecutive weeks of his eagles being idle.

Hearne won the only game they played this season beating Trinity 27-14.

