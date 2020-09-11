It was fun while it lasted...

After an early-taste of fall pushed through the majority of the Brazos Valley on Thursday, temperatures are rebounding quickly as we gear up to head into the weekend. Friday morning brings upper 60s to low 70s to the area before the upper 80s filter back in heading into Friday afternoon. We’ll be watching the radar throughout the afternoon for a few isolated showers and storms to push through the Brazos Valley. We’ll call it a 20% chance with the majority of the activity looking to fizzle around sunset as we lose daytime heating, so most of those Friday night plans look to sit in pretty good shape.

Overnight temperatures are slated to fall into the low 70s by the time we’re waking up Saturday morning. The rain chance sticks around through the weekend with Saturday bringing the potential for more isolated rain activity (~20%) with the bigger rain chance drifting in Sunday (~30%). Seasonable temperatures make a quick comeback with afternoon highs situated in the low 90s across the Brazos Valley.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 87. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 71. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 90. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 73. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

