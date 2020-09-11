Jones Elementary school learn about 9/11, create their own survival tree

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Jones Elementary took some time today to remember those who died on this day 19 years ago Friday morning.

Even though the students weren’t born yet when the attacks happened, they still stood in the hallways and waved flags at 8:46 this morning. They even had a moment of silence.

The students learned about the Survival Tree. It was found under the rubble at the World Trade Center after the attacks and now stands over 30 feet tall in New York. The students made their own tree with leaves in the school’s hallway.

“School doesn’t just teach academics, it’s whole child. I think it’s an important lesson for the students to understand and learn. We can grow when things are bad. There is survival at the end of even the worst of times,” said Jones Elementary School counselor Carly Delino.

Delino says she wanted her students to learn about a time when the country came together during a difficult time.

