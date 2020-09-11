La Nina develops during peak of hurricane season
Climate pattern typically brings a drier, more mild winter to the Brazos Valley and Texas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A La Nina climate pattern has developed and is likely to persist through the winter, according to an advisory issued today by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.
La Nina — translated from Spanish as “little girl”— is a natural ocean-atmospheric phenomenon marked by cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures across the central and eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator, the opposite of El Nino (“little boy”) which features warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in that region.
For the months ahead, scientists say there is a 75% chance that La Nina will be in place from December 2020 through February 2021.
During the winter, La Nina typically brings above-average precipitation and colder-than-average temperatures along the northern tier of the U.S., along with below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures across the South. A region of concern this winter will be the Southwest, where a weak summer monsoon resulted in extreme drought.
The last La Nina appeared during the winter of 2017-2018, and El Nino followed in 2018-2019. When neither climate pattern is present, as we saw during the winter of 2019-2020, the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is neutral and does not influence global climate patterns.
