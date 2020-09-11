Local shipping company talks delays in package deliveries

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Local shipping companies like Post Plus in Bryan have been seeing a change to delivery services lately.

Senior Vice President of Operations, Beck Cochener says every year when the students return they expect services to back up a bit but because of COVID-19 they’ve seen an increase in delays.

“People are doing more online purchasing than ever before. Then you couple that with, like on campus if anyone is even exposed they have a policy of quarantining so you just have lots of people and students needing to order online for everything,” said Cochener.

Businesses like Amazon have posted on their website that customers can expect delays as they make adjustments to the high demand of online shopping. Amazon says they’re hiring more than 100,000 positions across the country to help amp up those services.

Cochener says they’re seeing that same issue with most carriers.

“Unfortunately some of the carriers are not guaranteeing overnight services any longer but they still are making good faith effort to do it,” said Cochener.

In an update from Postmaster General Louis Dejoy, he says mid-July to early August there was a dip in overall service performance.

“While there are a number of factors at play related to service performance, including pressures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, and other unforeseen events, I am confident that the Postal Service’s performance will continue to improve overall, and that it will ultimately exceed our prior service performance levels. This is an organization-wide commitment.”

As an online shopper herself, Cochener says COVID-19 is teaching her one big lesson.

“I think everybody just has to be a little bit patient especially as we start adapting and learning for the Christmas time frame as well,” said Cochener.

KBTX has reached out to Amazon to get an update on when customers can expect to see more normal delivery times. That information will be updated when it’s provided.

