New business open in Bryan offering a variety of healthy beverages

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Nutrition Locker is now open in Bryan offering healthy coffees, energizing teas, and protein smoothies.

The new business is owned by Kyle Lunsford, who said the mission of The Nutrition Locker is "to help the community become healthy and active.”

The menu at The Nutrition Locker offers a variety of flavors for their beverages. For smoothie flavors they range from chocolate to wedding cake to thin mint. The teas come in flavors like Blood Orange and Berry Lemonade.

The Nutrition Locker is located at 725 East Villa Maria Road in the Tejas Center in Bryan.

They are open Monday-Friday 6:30 a.m. till 5 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

