Advertisement

New business open in Bryan offering a variety of healthy beverages

The Nutrition Locker now open
The Nutrition Locker now open(Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Nutrition Locker is now open in Bryan offering healthy coffees, energizing teas, and protein smoothies.

The new business is owned by Kyle Lunsford, who said the mission of The Nutrition Locker is "to help the community become healthy and active.”

The menu at The Nutrition Locker offers a variety of flavors for their beverages. For smoothie flavors they range from chocolate to wedding cake to thin mint. The teas come in flavors like Blood Orange and Berry Lemonade.

Hello you beautiful people, as you guys know we are here for you and only you. We want to do our very best of helping...

Posted by the_nutritionlocker on Friday, September 11, 2020

The Nutrition Locker is located at 725 East Villa Maria Road in the Tejas Center in Bryan.

They are open Monday-Friday 6:30 a.m. till 5 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local teacher gifted $1,000 spending spree at Academy

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Mail delays cause problems at local retirement community

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Lightning strike to transformer causes power outages Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Bryan veteran surprised with Quilt of Valor

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Online job fair for veterans

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station council meeting canceled over change to Zoom service

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Huntsville, Walker County see higher sales tax revenues for August

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

American Legion Post 159 sends goody boxes to local troops serving overseas

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.