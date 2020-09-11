No ceremony, but 9/11 memorial still open at Veterans Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Most years there is a special ceremony every September 11 at Veterans Park. A memorial to those lost in the War on Terror features a beam from one of the World Trade Center Twin Towers. Because of COVID-19, the event had to be canceled this year.

Lt. Gen. Randy House, president of the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial, says it was a tough decision to cancel this year’s celebration.

“[To] the board of directors of Veterans Park, this was a big decision not to have this ceremony. We talked about it at length; we weighed the risk," said House.

Next year the BVVM board plans to have a larger ceremony, not only to make up for canceling this year but also to remember the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks. Three new statues will be added to the display.

While there is no ceremony on this 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, you can still go and pay your respects at the memorial. Veterans Park is located at 3101 Harvey Road in College Station.

