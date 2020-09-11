Advertisement

Ride & benefit on Saturday to honor local biker killed in crash

Jordan Braswell passed away in March. Friends and family will remember his with a series of events on Saturday.
Jordan Braswell photo provided by family.
Jordan Braswell photo provided by family.(KBTX)
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WHEELOCK, Texas (KBTX) - A celebration of life event is planned on Saturday to remember Jordan Braswell, 29, of Bryan. He passed away on March 18 in a motorcycle accident.

The day will kick off with a memorial ride that will begin at The Ranch Harley Davidson in College Station at 9 a.m. There will be stops at Yesterday’s, Braswell’s gravesite, Wheels Tavern, Joe’s Place, and it will end at the Wheelock Bloodworth Center in Wheelock where there will be BBQ plates, auctions, and live music.

To be part of the ride the cost is $10.00 and vehicles are also encouraged to join with bikers.

For more details on the events on Saturday click here.

The Brazos Valley All-Star band is set to perform from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Braswell’s family tells KBTX he was an organ donor.

Flyer from Facebook event page.
Flyer from Facebook event page.(KBTX)

