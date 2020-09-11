Ride & benefit on Saturday to honor local biker killed in crash

WHEELOCK, Texas (KBTX) - A celebration of life event is planned on Saturday to remember Jordan Braswell, 29, of Bryan. He passed away on March 18 in a motorcycle accident.

The day will kick off with a memorial ride that will begin at The Ranch Harley Davidson in College Station at 9 a.m. There will be stops at Yesterday’s, Braswell’s gravesite, Wheels Tavern, Joe’s Place, and it will end at the Wheelock Bloodworth Center in Wheelock where there will be BBQ plates, auctions, and live music.

To be part of the ride the cost is $10.00 and vehicles are also encouraged to join with bikers.

The Brazos Valley All-Star band is set to perform from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Braswell’s family tells KBTX he was an organ donor.

