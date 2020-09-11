Texas native authors book to help children with autism return to school

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “I’m a mama with a mouth on a mission," exclaims Sheletta Brundidge, a mother of four. The Texas native has authored a book aimed at helping children with autism return to classrooms.

“I have three babies with autism and they are all terrified,” said Sheletta, who says her own experience raising a daughter with autism is what inspired her to write a children’s book that features a little girl named Cameron (the name of her 7-year-old daughter) who will soon be starting kindergarten and her whole family is nervous. It’s called “Cameron Goes to School” and is sold here at Walmart.com and here at Amazon.com.

We been talking so much about my daughter's #autism book #CameronGoesToSchool, folks have been DMing me to get an update on her progress, so I invited my baby to be a guest on #TakingAuthorityOver, now on @ApplePodcasts. She's going to melt your heart! https://t.co/4c0adkrVfU — Sheletta Brundidge (@ShelettaIsFunny) September 10, 2020

“There’s a school in Austin that’s already using the book to help the children,” said Brundidge. “There’s one classroom that uses it daily because it helps calm them and builds confidence.”

Sheletta says the book was first published in April with only 1,000 copies to sell, but there’s been a high demand for additional copies from parents and educators across the nation, especially as children go back to school during the pandemic.

“When I checked my social media, there were dozens of DMs and then e-mails and then calls from teachers and librarians and parents who are using the story of my daughter Cameron’s autism journey to empower kids with special needs to go back to school,” she said.

Sheletta is also a comedian who hosts a podcast called “Taking Authority Over Autism”. There she gives moms and dads the tools they need to succeed on their autism journey.

Sheletta, her husband, and their four children. (Rebecca Slater; By Rebecca Studios | KBTX)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.