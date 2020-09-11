Advertisement

Texas native authors book to help children with autism return to school

The book inspired by her daughter is being used by parents and educators across the nation.
Cameron Goes to School is available for sale online at Walmart.com and Amazon.com
Cameron Goes to School is available for sale online at Walmart.com and Amazon.com(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “I’m a mama with a mouth on a mission," exclaims Sheletta Brundidge, a mother of four. The Texas native has authored a book aimed at helping children with autism return to classrooms.

“I have three babies with autism and they are all terrified,” said Sheletta, who says her own experience raising a daughter with autism is what inspired her to write a children’s book that features a little girl named Cameron (the name of her 7-year-old daughter) who will soon be starting kindergarten and her whole family is nervous. It’s called “Cameron Goes to School” and is sold here at Walmart.com and here at Amazon.com.

“There’s a school in Austin that’s already using the book to help the children,” said Brundidge. “There’s one classroom that uses it daily because it helps calm them and builds confidence.”

Sheletta says the book was first published in April with only 1,000 copies to sell, but there’s been a high demand for additional copies from parents and educators across the nation, especially as children go back to school during the pandemic.

“When I checked my social media, there were dozens of DMs and then e-mails and then calls from teachers and librarians and parents who are using the story of my daughter Cameron’s autism journey to empower kids with special needs to go back to school,” she said.

Sheletta is also a comedian who hosts a podcast called “Taking Authority Over Autism”. There she gives moms and dads the tools they need to succeed on their autism journey.

Sheletta, her husband, and their four children.
Sheletta, her husband, and their four children.(Rebecca Slater; By Rebecca Studios | KBTX)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local teacher gifted $1,000 spending spree at Academy

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Mail delays cause problems at local retirement community

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Lightning strike to transformer causes power outages Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Bryan veteran surprised with Quilt of Valor

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Online job fair for veterans

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station council meeting canceled over change to Zoom service

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Huntsville, Walker County see higher sales tax revenues for August

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

American Legion Post 159 sends goody boxes to local troops serving overseas

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Through twin tragedies, Central Texas teen held onto a dream that’s finally coming true

Updated: moments ago
|
By Julie Hays
A simple wish will finally be fulfilled for a Central Texas teenager, who not only survived a freak boating accident that claimed the life of his father, but also a rare form of cancer that required multiple surgeries and years of treatment.