Through twin tragedies, Central Texas teen held onto a dream that’s finally coming true

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) -Joseph Wilcox of Robinson is now 19, but when he was younger, he and his father dreamed of restoring a classic Chevrolet Impala like the 1967 model monster hunters Sam and Dean Winchester drive in the CW show “Supernatural.”

“It was a dream for him and his dad to get the Impala from the show,” Joseph’s mother, Becca Kinerd said. “They were going to get one and fix it up together.”

But tragedy struck first. On July 1, 2013, while Joseph and his father, Justin Wilcox of Oglesby, were fishing on Lake Fork in Northeast Texas, another boat T-boned theirs. Joseph survived. His father didn’t.

“He threw Joseph down on the floor and lay on top of him. The propeller of the other boat went right on top of his father. It also hit Joseph and took part of his ear and left him with major brain damage. Just a really traumatic thing,” Becca said.

Justin Wilcox and the driver of the other boat died. Joseph was flown to a hospital where he remained in a coma for a week. He returned home after a month-long stay with long-term brain damage. But on the first anniversary of the accident, Joseph returned to Lake Fork to fish.

And that tenacity served him well three years later when he was again fighting for his life. In 2017 Joseph was diagnosed with stage 4 Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare bone and tissue cancer. He underwent years of chemo, radiation and multiple surgeries involving the removal of pretty much everything below the skin on the right side of his face, including his right eye. During one of the surgeries, a nerve was damaged, leaving Joseph without the ability to use one of his arms.

Through all the heartache and suffering, Joseph never gave up the dream of restoring the Impala. He used money from odd jobs and the sale of his pickup truck to buy a 1968 model, but the car needed a lot of work that was going to cost a lot more money than he had to spend. The Make-A-Wish Foundation, a nonprofit that tries to grant the wishes of critically injured children between the ages of 2 ½ and 17, learned of Joseph’s battle with cancer and offered to fulfill a wish for him, but restoration of the car wasn’t within the organization’s reach.

Joseph asked the foundation to give the wish intended for him to another child. His selflessness made an impression. The foundation later got back in touch with the family to say it would do what it could to help. Arrangements were made with a shop to do the work, but the project was never completed. Becca turned to social media, and her post eventually caught the eye of Alli and Ray Rockett.

The couple owns MoTech Services in Hewitt and they decided they wanted to finish the job.

“This family has been through the ringer and still steadily gives back for other people,” Alli said. “They’re amazing and they just deserve this.”

Friends and family rallied, collecting donations and holding fundraisers. Joseph’s brother, Will, even sold some of his artwork. The effort raised the $2,500 needed for a paint job, which the Rocketts will start soon. Ray and some of his friends are providing the labor for free, but still need money to purchase some expensive parts.

“Y’all seriously, any little bit matters,” they said. “It doesn’t have to be a ton. It doesn’t have to be a huge number at all. Any single thing you can give would be a blessing for this young man and his family in making this project car a reality.”

Becca says she won’t quit until the dream father and son shared comes true.

“That boy really needs something that’s going to inspire him. He’s so ready to take that car. He really has lost everything. He lost all his friends when everything happened just because of the time in his life. He has nothing and nobody and this would be everything to him.”

