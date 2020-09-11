Treat of the Day: Santosh Kumar

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Santosh Kumar is an economics professor at Sam Houston State University and he was recently published by a journal affiliated with MIT.

The study examined the link between children’s health and their developing cognitive ability.

He and his team gave 15,000 children in one of India’s poorest states an iron-fortified salt to improve nutrition as part of the study.

The salt helped reduce anemia in roughly one in five of the children involved.

Kumar says he’s proud of the leadership team, staff, and Sam Houston State University students that made this extraordinary feat possible.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.