Tropical Depression Nineteen forms; headed for the Gulf of Mexico this weekend

Expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Sally over the weekend
Tropical Depression Nineteen forecast cone, as of 4pm Friday
Tropical Depression Nineteen forecast cone, as of 4pm Friday(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI, Florida (KBTX) - The nineteenth tropical depression of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially formed between South Florida and the Bahamas Friday afternoon. The first forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for this to become Tropical Storm Sally in the east Gulf of Mexico late Saturday or early Sunday.

Here are the latest observations as of 4pm Friday:

  • Location: 80 miles east-southeast of Miami, Florida
  • Maximum Sustained Wind: 35 mph
  • Movement: west-northwest at 8 mph
  • Minimum Pressure: 1009 mb

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the southeast Florida coast, from south of Jupiter inlet to north of Ocean Reef. The National Hurricane Center notes higher gusts, associated with a burst of thunderstorms, closer to tropical storm strength are already occurring, There is a chance this could become a tropical storm as early as tonight before moving over South Florida. If not, interaction with land should keep the forecast on track, holding off on that further development until later in the weekend.

Tropical Depression Nineteen's forecast cone and models, as of Friday afternoon
Tropical Depression Nineteen's forecast cone and models, as of Friday afternoon(KBTX)

There is high uncertainty at this time of the exact track of this system after it moves into the Gulf of Mexico, beyond 48 hours. Due to different weather features over the Southeast United States, there is a chance movement could be faster over the northern Gulf of Mexico and more toward the east / northeast fold of the cone of uncertainty. Here are the latest thoughts from the National Hurricane Center:

An uncertain estimate of the initial motion is 285/7. Strong ridging over the southeastern United States is expected to steer the cyclone to the west-northwest then northwest as a mid-latitude trough erodes the western side of the ridge over the weekend. The forecast gets tricky after that because the bulk of the guidance suggests the trough isn’t deep enough to recurve the system, and instead it gets left behind, moving slowly westward early next week due to weak ridging over the southern Plains. The NHC forecast is near the corrected-consensus guidance. The uncertainty in the track forecast is much larger than normal after 48 hours, as small changes in the forecast steering flow could result in this system moving over the northern Gulf Coast faster and to the northeast of what is shown here. As a result, the risk of seeing direct impacts from this system extends well outside the cone of uncertainty, even more so than usual in this case.

National Hurricane Center

As of the first forecast, the Brazos Valley falls just outside of the forecast cone at the furthest extent. This is something to monitor through the weekend, but current impacts to Southeast and Central Texas are anticipated on the low end, at this time. As with any tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico, that could change with future forecasts.

When this tropical depression strengthens to tropical storm status it will become the earliest 18th named storm on record, replacing Stan which formed October 2, 2005.

The next, full forecast from the National Hurricane Center is expected by 10pm Friday.

