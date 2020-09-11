Tropical moisture flows back in

Say goodbye to the taste of fall because it’s still summer here in the Brazos Valley and this weekend will feel like it. We are rebounding the afternoon temperatures back into the lower 90s, overnight lows jump into the low to mid 70s and the small, daily shot at rain makes a comeback as well. That rain is loosely connected to some tropical moisture streaming back in from the Gulf of Mexico thanks to a disturbance that has low end chances of development well off-shore of the Texas Coastline. This system doesn’t really bring any signals of great organization or impacts to Southeast Texas other than the flow around this low pressure system will allow us to pile in the deep, tropical moisture needed to fuel rain chances.

One system that does warrant keeping a close eye on is Tropical Depression Nineteen which formed Friday afternoon near the Bahamas. While most model guidance keeps this system across the eastern Gulf, there are still some indications that if this storm starts on a more initial southern track, it could try to slip closer to western Louisiana. The waters are warm, there isn’t much wind shear to tear this storm apart, so gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend. Direct impacts here in Southeast Texas at this time look low, but it may provide us with the moisture necessary to fuel a better rain chance by the end of next week. Stay tuned.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 69. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 10% chance for rain. High: 90. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 73. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 92. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

