Advertisement

Veterans, civilians walk and run with American Flags on 9/11

Team Red, White & Blue is honoring those impacted by the terror attacks 19 years ago.
Veterans and civilians are carrying American Flags all day around College Station to remember the September 11 terrorist attacks.
Veterans and civilians are carrying American Flags all day around College Station to remember the September 11 terrorist attacks.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Veterans and civilians are coming together to remember 9/11.You may have seen them carrying American Flags throughout the day along Texas and University Drive Friday.

On this 19th anniversary of 9/11, local residents are carrying a symbol of our nation’s freedom.

“We are moving the American Flag from sun up to sun down and we’ll have somebody on the route here carrying that," said Evan Kirk, a former Master Sergeant in the Army and part of Team Red, White & Blue. The team is a Veterans Service Organization hosting the event.

“And it’s just to honor people who were lost on 9/11 and veterans that have been lost since then and are still serving in the conflicts you know resulting from that," said Kirk.

Participants go their own pace running or walking miles around the Military Depot Store on Texas Avenue.

“19 years ago I was just right across the street I was living on campus at the time," said Chris Thompson, who is an Area Director for Team Red, White & Blue.

Thompson is a former Army Green Beret and was in the Army Reserves waiting for active duty when the attacks happened.

“The war on terrorism is still going on and of course our first responders you know that helped out on 9/11 and all that they do present day... It has been 19 years and you know I’ve got friends that served in the war on terrorism and now their kids are, who weren’t even born at the time are going into the military to do a similar thing and it’s kind of wild that the conflict has gone on for so long and just folks to remember that," said Thompson.

“I do remember distinctly how the entire country came together right after... It’s heartwarming to hear people honk and wave you know and to see you know people appreciate it. A lot of kids over here, kids going to this school they don’t have any living memory of 9/11," said Adam Hartman of Bryan.

He ran several miles in the morning as a civilian member of Team Red, White & Blue.

”I have a son that’s serving in the Navy right now and I usually run with a flag on Friday mornings anyway so I’ll just do it a few more times today but this is it’s worth remembering," said Hartman.

The public is invited to join them before dark Friday.

Organizers held the first march with the flag for 9/11 here in 2014. The Military Depot Store is located at 105 Walton Drive in College Station.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local teacher gifted $1,000 spending spree at Academy

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Mail delays cause problems at local retirement community

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 9/5

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Lightning strike to transformer causes power outages Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Bryan veteran surprised with Quilt of Valor

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Online job fair for veterans

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station council meeting canceled over change to Zoom service

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Huntsville, Walker County see higher sales tax revenues for August

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

American Legion Post 159 sends goody boxes to local troops serving overseas

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.