Veterans, civilians walk and run with American Flags on 9/11

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Veterans and civilians are coming together to remember 9/11.You may have seen them carrying American Flags throughout the day along Texas and University Drive Friday.

On this 19th anniversary of 9/11, local residents are carrying a symbol of our nation’s freedom.

“We are moving the American Flag from sun up to sun down and we’ll have somebody on the route here carrying that," said Evan Kirk, a former Master Sergeant in the Army and part of Team Red, White & Blue. The team is a Veterans Service Organization hosting the event.

“And it’s just to honor people who were lost on 9/11 and veterans that have been lost since then and are still serving in the conflicts you know resulting from that," said Kirk.

Participants go their own pace running or walking miles around the Military Depot Store on Texas Avenue.

“19 years ago I was just right across the street I was living on campus at the time," said Chris Thompson, who is an Area Director for Team Red, White & Blue.

Thompson is a former Army Green Beret and was in the Army Reserves waiting for active duty when the attacks happened.

“The war on terrorism is still going on and of course our first responders you know that helped out on 9/11 and all that they do present day... It has been 19 years and you know I’ve got friends that served in the war on terrorism and now their kids are, who weren’t even born at the time are going into the military to do a similar thing and it’s kind of wild that the conflict has gone on for so long and just folks to remember that," said Thompson.

“I do remember distinctly how the entire country came together right after... It’s heartwarming to hear people honk and wave you know and to see you know people appreciate it. A lot of kids over here, kids going to this school they don’t have any living memory of 9/11," said Adam Hartman of Bryan.

He ran several miles in the morning as a civilian member of Team Red, White & Blue.

”I have a son that’s serving in the Navy right now and I usually run with a flag on Friday mornings anyway so I’ll just do it a few more times today but this is it’s worth remembering," said Hartman.

The public is invited to join them before dark Friday.

Organizers held the first march with the flag for 9/11 here in 2014. The Military Depot Store is located at 105 Walton Drive in College Station.

