37 new COVID-19 cases, 991 active cases confirms Brazos County Health District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 37 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 991 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 58 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

4,605 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

78 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 541 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 151 active probable cases and there have been 390 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 5,654. There have been 54,787 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 67 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 50 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 436

77802: 420

77803: 1,306

77807: 296

77808: 221

77840: 1,603

77845: 1,221

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 104

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 76 456 Brazos 991 5,654 Burleson 38 309 Grimes 91 1,053 Houston 23 351 Lee 156 304 Leon 41 209 Madison 0 702 Milam 21 463 Montgomery 1,365 9,790 Robertson 24 270 San Jacinto 7 215 Trinity 1 187 Walker 1,218 3,833 Waller 150 752 Washington 40 593

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 490 staffed hospital beds with 162 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 12 available ICU beds and 57 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 17 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 76 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 456 total cases and 369 recovered cases and seven deaths.

Burleson County currently has 38 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 309 total cases, and 262 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 91 active cases. There have been 1,053 total cases, 926 recoveries and 31 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 351 total cases of COVID-19. There are 23 active cases and 203 cases are recovered. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has one active case and 170 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 156 active cases. The county has a total of 304 cases, with 38 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Leon County currently has 41 active cases. The county has 209 total cases, with 162 recoveries and five deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 0 active cases. The county has a total of 702 cases with 797 recoveries and five deaths.

Milam County currently has 21 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 463 total cases and 442 recovered cases. There are currently eight patients hospitalized, and five COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,365 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 9,790 total cases and 6,698 recovered cases. There are currently 20 people hospitalized, and there have been 132 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 24 active COVID-19 cases, with 270 total cases. Currently, 240 patients have recovered and there has been five reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 7 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 215 cases with 193 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has one active case of COVID-19. The county has 187 total cases with 176 recoveries and six deaths.

Walker County has 3,833 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 1,206 cases are active in the community and 632 are recovered community cases. 2,008 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 150 active cases of COVID-19. There are 752 total cases and 587 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 40 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 593 total cases with 505 recoveries and 47 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 16 new cases on Sept. 8.

Currently, the university has reported 1,032 positive cases, 11.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 10, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 71,292 active cases and 568,067 recoveries. There have been 653,356 total cases reported and 5,454,041 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 13,997 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 113,504 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 11 at 3:25 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.