A star is born as Centerville downs Thorndale

Senior wideout Dillon Denman electrifies the Tiger offense for a convincing 30-14 win
(KBTX)
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Dillon. Denman.

Get to know the name because it’s going to come up quite a bit.

After moving from quarterback to wideout to create a spot for Rudder transfer Brant Roberts, the 6′2″ senior has flourished.

It’s hard to watch the Tiger offense without looking at Denman because of his electric play-making presence on the field.

Denman has it all. The speed, the height, the hops, and the confidence. But it’s a quiet confidence. He’s not mouthy or cocky. He goes about his business like a consummate professional. Oh yeah, and he’s not even 18 yet.

He’s must-watch football and he is the highlights of the Tigers' game against the Thorndale Bulldogs.

In the first half alone, Denman racked up more than 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

The Tigers played disciplined football for most of the first half. Senior quarterback Brant Roberts handled the offense well and threw both of those scores to Denman.

The defense handled their business until a late mental error led to a catch and run score for the Bulldogs. They were able to cut the lead in half and go into the locker room down 16-8.

But the Tigers were unflappable in the second half. They added two more scores and held the Bulldogs to just one.

The Tigers came out with the big win at home, 30-14, and improve their record to 2-1.

They’ll look to build on a two-game win streak as they host Palestine Westwood next week.

