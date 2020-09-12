Advertisement

Anderson-Shiro Falls To Blanco On Week 3

By Travis Musgrove
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Anderson, Texas (KBTX) - Anderson-Shiro fell to Blanco in a hard fought game tonight 34 - 9. Many great plays were made from Anderson-Shiro but alas the Blanco Panthers prevailed at the end of the night.

Anderson-Shiro will be away next week to face off against The Holy Trinity Catholic varsity team in a non-conference game. Kick-off is set for 7p. Friday, September 18th.

