Big Ten to meet Sunday on football season

(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - The Big Ten university presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a football season - maybe as soon as late October - though a vote to restart the postponed season is not guaranteed. A person with direct knowledge of the situation said the Big Ten’s Return to Competition Task Force met Saturday. The medical subcommittee made a presentation to a subgroup of presidents and chancellors. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten was not planning to make any announcements about its efforts to return to play, said it was a “positive meeting” that led to the scheduling of a presentation to the full group of presidents and chancellors.

