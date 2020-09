BREMOND, Texas (KBTX) - On Homecoming night Bremond topped Milano 43-0.

Seth Kasowski rushed for 3 TDs and threw for another.

The Tigers improved to 2-1 and Milano falls to 1-2.

Bremond hosts Dawson at home next Friday at 7:30 p.m.

