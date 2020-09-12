Bremond’s Roshauud Paul shines in debut with Arkansas State

MANHATTAN, Kansas (KBTX) - Bremond product former Texas A&M football player helped lead his new team Arkansas State to a 35-31 upset win over Kansas State in Manhattan, KS Saturday afternoon.

Paul finished with 77 yards receiving on 4 catches. One of those came on a 48 yard touchdown catch to bring the Red Wolves within 7 in the second quarter. The former Bremond star later helped tie the game in the fourth on a trick play. Paul showed off his versatility and threw a 17 yard pass for a first down in the red zone. That drive ended in a touchdown that tied the game at 21-21. Paul also had 2 big kick returns for 78 total yards. Kansas State retook the lead late in the fourth quarter, but Paul’s teammate Jonathan Adams hauled in a touchdown catch with under a minute to go to pull off the 35-31 upset road victory.

The Big 12 started Saturday 0-2 against Sun Belt teams, as Louisiana Rajun' Cajuns beat #23 Iowa State 31-14.

