Bryan firefighters make changes to annual 9/11 tribute

Anyone who held their own tribute is encouraged to tag the Bryan Firefighters Association on Facebook.
Bryan firefighters climb stairs in remembrance of 9/11(KBTX)
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The coronavirus pandemic did not stop the Bryan Firefighters Association from supporting those who made the ultimate sacrifice 19 years ago.

Every year, Bryan firefighters ask the public to join them in a stair climb to honor the 343 firefighters killed on September 11, 2001.

This year because of COVID-19 the event was closed to the public and held at Merrill Green Stadium to help with social distancing.

The Bryan Firefighters Association encouraged folks to hold their own tributes.

“Though we are in different times right now, we can’t do things the way we would like to, I think it’s important for us as a community, as Americans, to all come together and remember that we’re still Americans at the end of the day. Do what you can to pay tribute to all the fallen heroes,” said Bryan Campbell, a Bryan firefighter.

If you held your own tribute on Friday, the Bryan Firefighters Association wants you to tag them on Facebook for the chance to win a special gift.

Join us tomorrow for a Special 9/11 Virtual Tribute. Just because this years stair climb is closed to the general public...

Posted by Bryan Firefighters Association on Thursday, September 10, 2020

