Bryan students learn design, teamwork to create ankle/foot braces for cerebral palsy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some Bryan ISD students are getting hands-on experience in design and teamwork.

Parker Knutsen, a teacher at SFA Middle School, challenged his engineering class to create an ankle/foot orthosis for a child who has cerebral palsy.

“We actually researched the topic and they went through some different brainstorming steps and design," said Parker. "Now they’re putting their designs to the test.”

Student Kyndal Rouse says there are specific design elements needed in the braces to help people with cerebral palsy walk.

“It makes it to where they can’t tilt their foot downward which is one of their main problems,” said Rouse. “I’m glad I’m learning to design, so that maybe in the future I can actually help somebody.”

Knutsen says the design challenge teaches his students team-building and problem-solving. It also educates them on a disease they may not have known about.

