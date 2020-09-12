Advertisement

Buffalo Bison snatch a road victory from the Crockett Bulldogs with 21 to 14 win

Kickoff was delayed for over 30 minutes due to the visitor side lights not coming on.
(KBTX)
By Tennyson Guthrie
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KBTX) - The Crockett Bulldogs were looking to bounce back with a win at home against the Buffalo Bison but couldn’t seal the victory as they would lose 21 to 14.

Kickoff was scheduled for 7:30 pm but the game was delayed for 30 minutes as electricians were working to turn the power on to the visitor side lights.

Once the game resumed, the Bulldogs would find the endzone first with a short touchdown run from Zandric Anderson. The Bison would score on the following with a55 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brett Hoffman to Jesus Guzman. The extra point attempt was blocked as the Bulldogs would take a slim 7 to 6 lead going into the second quarter.

In the second quarter, the Bulldogs would get help from their defense as they would block a punt deep in Bison territory that Crockett would recover. Bulldogs would later score and take the 14 to 6 lead into the half.

The second half would see the Bulldogs struggle to find the endzone while the Bison would score 15 unanswered points in the third quarter to take the comeback win 21 to 14.

Crockett (1-2) will go on the road to face the Garrison Bulldogs in a non-conference matchup on Friday, September 18. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm.

The Buffalo Bison remain unbeaten (3-0) and will host the Teague Lions on Friday, September the 18 with kickoff slated for 7:30 pm.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Aggies preparing for ‘big games’ in 2020

Updated: 17 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Five Brazos Valley teams make the DCTF rankings after week two

Updated: 17 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Bremond blanks Milano 43-0

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
On Homecoming night Bremond topped Milano 43-0.

Sports

Rockdale loses in a close one to Lexington

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Lexington Eagles defeat the Rockdale Tigers in a close one tonight 35-34.

Sports

Caldwell fall in homecoming game to Lago Vista

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Caldwell suffered their first loss of the season Friday night. Hornets lost their homecoming game to Lago Vista 20 to 0.

Latest News

High School Football

Leon outlasts Somerville 30-29

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Perez
Leon outlasts Somerville 30-29

Sports

Leon outlasts Somerville 30-29

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Friday Football Fever(Recurring)

Sports

Anderson-Shiro Falls To Blanco On Week 3

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Friday Football Fever(Recurring)

Sports

Mexia vs Navasota - Week 3

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Friday Football Fever(Recurring)

High School Football

Anderson-Shiro Falls To Blanco On Week 3

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Travis Musgrove
Anderson, Texas (KBTX) - Anderson-Shiro fell to Blanco in a hard fought game tonight 34 - 9. Many great plays were made from Anderson-Shiro but alas the Blanco Panthers prevailed at the end of the night.