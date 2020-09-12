Buffalo Bison snatch a road victory from the Crockett Bulldogs with 21 to 14 win

CROCKETT, Texas (KBTX) - The Crockett Bulldogs were looking to bounce back with a win at home against the Buffalo Bison but couldn’t seal the victory as they would lose 21 to 14.

Kickoff was scheduled for 7:30 pm but the game was delayed for 30 minutes as electricians were working to turn the power on to the visitor side lights.

Once the game resumed, the Bulldogs would find the endzone first with a short touchdown run from Zandric Anderson. The Bison would score on the following with a55 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brett Hoffman to Jesus Guzman. The extra point attempt was blocked as the Bulldogs would take a slim 7 to 6 lead going into the second quarter.

In the second quarter, the Bulldogs would get help from their defense as they would block a punt deep in Bison territory that Crockett would recover. Bulldogs would later score and take the 14 to 6 lead into the half.

The second half would see the Bulldogs struggle to find the endzone while the Bison would score 15 unanswered points in the third quarter to take the comeback win 21 to 14.

Crockett (1-2) will go on the road to face the Garrison Bulldogs in a non-conference matchup on Friday, September 18. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm.

The Buffalo Bison remain unbeaten (3-0) and will host the Teague Lions on Friday, September the 18 with kickoff slated for 7:30 pm.

