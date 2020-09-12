Advertisement

Burleson County Sheriff’s Office hosts mental health crisis training

The week-long course focused on de-escalation practice
Local law enforcement receive more training on how to respond to a mental health crisis.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Cedar Park Hospital to offer mental health crisis training this week. The course was free and focused on de-escalation practices.

Law enforcement officers from around the Brazos Valley showed up all week to listen to first-hand experience involving mental health. They also watched films and and listened to speakers present on the topic. Friday, the officers put their training to the test with role-play scenarios.

Burleson County Sheriff Gene Hermes says it was important for them to offer this for the first time because of how the job has changed over the years.

“Law enforcement, in general, it’s changed to where instead of just fighting crime or having the criminal side of law enforcement, you have to have the mental peace officer side of it,” said Sheriff Hermes.

Holly Doggett with Cedar Park Hospital helped host the event. She worked with the officers to help them train for these kinds of situations.

“So many people who are in a mental health crisis, the first point of contact with someone when they are seeking help his law enforcement,” said Doggett. “We want to move past the concept that someone who’s having a mental health crisis needs to go to jail.”

Some of the scenarios officers were tested on included someone having a mental break down in a public place, and a fellow officer on the verge of taking his own life following bad news.

The Sheriff’s Office says they were happy to do this, to better equip local law enforcement, and give them the tools to care for the community.

“It does give them the opportunity to play out how they would respond in those situations and say, ‘yes I have that tool and I’m going to use it,'"said Doggett.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

