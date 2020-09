CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell suffered their first loss of the season Friday night. Hornets lost their homecoming game to Lago Vista 20 to 0.

Caldwell will play at Giddings next Friday. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM.

Lago Vista will play at Little River Academy next Friday. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM.

