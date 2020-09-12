Cameron Yoe denies Franklin 37-8

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Cameron Yoe beat Franklin 37-8 Friday night in a non-district game at Lion Stadium at Hedrick Field.

Cameron Yoe scored the first touchdown of the game in the second quarter on a Pharrell Hemphill 60 yard touchdown run. Franklin answered with a Seth Spiller four yard touchdown run and followed that up with a two point conversion to take an 8-7 lead. That was the only lead Franklin would have in the game.

Keshon Johnson scored on a one yard touchdown run late in the second quarter to put the Yoemen in front 14-8. Cameron Yoe would outscore Franklin 23-0 in the second half.

Cameron Yoe will return to action September 18 to host Lexington. Franklin will be on the road September 18 to face Troy.

