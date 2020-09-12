Former Texas A&M Director of Admissions celebrates 90th birthday with a surprise drive-thru party

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man and longtime Aggie is celebrating 90 years of life.

Bill Lay turned 90 on Friday and was surprised Saturday by lots of family and friends with a drive-thru parade at his home.

Lay was the Director of Admissions at Texas A&M University for 22 years. He attended the university and also served at the Bryan Air Force Base in his earlier years. Some of his former staff also participated in the birthday celebrations, too.

“Oh it’s been wonderful," said Bill Lay. “I think seldom would you get a family as big as we are together all at once. We tried before and we never quite made it. We made it this time, and I hope that we make it again the next time we gather or the 95th hopefully."

We asked Lay for his advice for having a long and happy life, and he said he remembers to have a goal in life, work towards that goal, and think of others as you do it.

