Gang member sentenced to 35 years in prison for aggravated robbery, stolen guns

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

Cody Briscoe pled guilty to his part in an Aggravated Robbery that took place last year in the parking lot of a local Taco Bell, and a second Aggravated Robbery of a rival gang member.

He also plead guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in Prison for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity-Gun Smuggling, 10 years in prison for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity-Theft of a Firearm, 12 months in State Jail for Theft of a Firearm, and 365 days in the Brazos County Jail for Evading Arrest.

“When the collective efforts of a group lead to violence and unrest in this community, prison becomes the only alternative for everyone involved.”

As part of a joint effort to crack down on local gang activities, the Bryan and College Station Police Departments investigated several men for their part in a string of Aggravated Robberies, Theft of Firearms, Firearm Smuggling, Drug Trafficking, and Burglary of Motor Vehicles. During this investigation, it was discovered that Briscoe worked with several codefendants to steal firearms from a local gun shop, and then attempted to sell those guns and other stolen firearms on social media. Additionally, Briscoe pled guilty to his part in a 2019 Aggravated Robbery that took place in the parking lot of the Taco Bell located on Harvey Road in College Station. Briscoe used the stolen firearm from the gun shop to shoot at the complaining witness.

Briscoe also took part in a second Aggravated Robbery that took place on August 15, 2019 against a member of a rival gang. During his sentencing, the defendant judicially confessed to being a member of the Crips criminal street gang. The case has been a joint investigation by the College Station Police Department, Bryan Police Department, and Brazos County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Tiffany Graves. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Maritza Sifuentez & Amanda Janssen.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.