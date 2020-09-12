Advertisement

Gang member sentenced to 35 years in prison for aggravated robbery, stolen guns

Cody Briscoe has been sentenced after pleading guilty for his part in two aggravated robberies. During sentencing, prosecutors say he confessed to being a member of a street gang.
Cody Briscoe has been sentenced after pleading guilty for his part in two aggravated robberies. During sentencing, prosecutors say he confessed to being a member of a street gang.(KBTX TV)
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

Cody Briscoe pled guilty to his part in an Aggravated Robbery that took place last year in the parking lot of a local Taco Bell, and a second Aggravated Robbery of a rival gang member.

He also plead guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in Prison for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity-Gun Smuggling, 10 years in prison for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity-Theft of a Firearm, 12 months in State Jail for Theft of a Firearm, and 365 days in the Brazos County Jail for Evading Arrest.

As part of a joint effort to crack down on local gang activities, the Bryan and College Station Police Departments investigated several men for their part in a string of Aggravated Robberies, Theft of Firearms, Firearm Smuggling, Drug Trafficking, and Burglary of Motor Vehicles. During this investigation, it was discovered that Briscoe worked with several codefendants to steal firearms from a local gun shop, and then attempted to sell those guns and other stolen firearms on social media. Additionally, Briscoe pled guilty to his part in a 2019 Aggravated Robbery that took place in the parking lot of the Taco Bell located on Harvey Road in College Station. Briscoe used the stolen firearm from the gun shop to shoot at the complaining witness.

Briscoe also took part in a second Aggravated Robbery that took place on August 15, 2019 against a member of a rival gang. During his sentencing, the defendant judicially confessed to being a member of the Crips criminal street gang. The case has been a joint investigation by the College Station Police Department, Bryan Police Department, and Brazos County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Tiffany Graves. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Maritza Sifuentez & Amanda Janssen.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

6th annual Backing the Badge Barbecue serves up support for first responders

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
A big, Texas- style thank you for the men and women who put their lives on the line.

News

Local shipping company talks delays in package deliveries

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Businesses like Amazon say they are working to keep up with the high demand of online shopping

News

Veterans, civilians walk and run with American Flags on 9/11

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Team Red, White & Blue is honoring those impacted by the terror attacks 19 years ago.

News

Saturday Night Weather Update 9/5

Updated: 20 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local teacher gifted $1,000 spending spree at Academy

Updated: 20 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Mail delays cause problems at local retirement community

Updated: 20 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 9/5

Updated: 20 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Lightning strike to transformer causes power outages Wednesday

Updated: 20 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Bryan veteran surprised with Quilt of Valor

Updated: 20 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Online job fair for veterans

Updated: 20 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

College Station council meeting canceled over change to Zoom service

Updated: 20 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.