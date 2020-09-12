Advertisement

Iola falls short in season opener

Iola Bulldogs lose their first game of the season to the Lovelady Lions, 28-12.
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVELADY, Texas (KBTX) - The first quarter was filled with penalties, but not much action. The last 6 minutes before halftime is when the action picks up.

Iola’s Cale Gould rolls out to his left and links up with Case Creamer who pulls it down in the endzone, putting the first points of the game on the board.

The Lions respond quickly. Slade Murray airs one out deep to Joel Pomeroy, tying the game at 6 a piece.

Shaun Easterling on the next possession is able to plow into the endzone, putting Lovelady up 12 to 6.

Lovelady heads to Normangee next week, as Iola hosts the Burton Panthers next Friday in hopes of picking up their first win.

