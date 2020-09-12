Leon outlasts Somerville 30-29

With both teams looking to get back into the win column, the Leon Cougars and Somerville Yeguas would exchange scores till the end. The Cougars would improve to (2-1) with a 30-29 victory.

Leon (2-1) will travel to Eddy, Texas to face Bruceville-Eddy (1-2) for a non-conference game.

Somerville (1-2) travel to Granger (2-1) for their first conference game.

