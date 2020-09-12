Advertisement

Leon outlasts Somerville 30-29

The Cougars finish on top 30-29 over the Yeguas.
By Brandon Perez
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
With both teams looking to get back into the win column, the Leon Cougars and Somerville Yeguas would exchange scores till the end. The Cougars would improve to (2-1) with a 30-29 victory.

Leon (2-1) will travel to Eddy, Texas to face Bruceville-Eddy (1-2) for a non-conference game.

Somerville (1-2) travel to Granger (2-1) for their first conference game.

