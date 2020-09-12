Local residents take advantage of free COVID-19 testing in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -More than 145 people took advantage of free COVID-19 testing in College Station Saturday.

The free cheek swab testing is happening on Saturday and Sunday for anyone that wants a test. No appointment is needed to get tested.

There was a line of cars at the Lincoln Recreation Center on Saturday morning.

KBTX talked to a Bryan woman who said she waited about 10 to 15 minutes to get tested.

“I did," said JoAnn Collins of Bryan. “I haven’t had any [symptoms], and I just wanted to make sure everything was fine with me and I saw it on the news last night at KBTX that they were having free COVID testing today and tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and wanted to take advantage of that.”

Results for participants are expected to take 24 to 48 hours.

Click here for more details on testing sites and times.

