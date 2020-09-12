Advertisement

Madisonville tames Teague 24-7

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs were able to rebound after last week’s loss to Liberty with a 24-7 win over Teague Friday night at Mustang Stadium.

Mustang quarterback Armando Juarez had a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another one in the game.

It was all tied at 7 in the second quarter with two minutes left when Juarez led the Mustangs on a 51 yard scoring drive eating up 1:58. With :02 seconds left in the half and facing 3rd and 15 from the Lion’s 24 he found Doug’kyrn Johnson in the back of the endzone for the touchdown to give Madisonville the lead for good 14-7.

Madisonville would add 10 points to their side of the scoreboard in the 2nd half on their way to the 24-7 win.

Madisonville (2-1) will be on the road next week as they travel to Lorena to take on the Leopards. Kickoff is set for 7:30pm.

