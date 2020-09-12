Navasota falls at home to Mexia 38-14

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Rattlers lost to Mexia 38-14 Friday night at Rattler Stadium. Before the game, there was a moment of silence and several first-responders were recognized on the sideline on the anniversary of September 11, 2001.

The Black Cats started the scoring in the first with a touchdown run from quarterback Le’Marion Miller. Miller scored again at the end of the half to go up 18-7 at the break. Navasota’s quarterback Ja’mar Jessie scored on a keeper for the Rattlers' lone score in the first half. Not much went well for the Rattlers in the second half. Jessie was hit with his second unsportsmanlike penalty and was ejected in the third quarter. Darius Randle was able to break free for a 71 yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, but the Black Cats were too much to overcome. Mexia went on to hand Navasota their first loss of the season 38-14.

Navasota will be at home again next week hosting Huffman Hargrave. Mexia will return home to play Salado.

