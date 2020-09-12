No. 3 Calvert beats Bastrop Tribe Consolidated

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The third ranked Calvert Trojans beats Bastrop Tribe Consolidated 32-28 Saturday afternoon at Baker Field in Bryan. The Trojans are now 2-1 on the season.

Calvert running back Ja’Quarious Ford had three touchdowns runs in the game including one with :32 left in the fourth quarter to give Calvert a 32-28 lead. Bastrop Tribe attempted a field goal to tie the game on the final play but the kick was no good.

Kevondre Corona threw two touchdown passes in the game for Calvert.

The Trojans will return to action September 26 for a road game against Rankin.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.