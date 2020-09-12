Advertisement

Rain makes a return this weekend

By Erika Paige
Sep. 12, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT
The summertime pattern is back and so are the temperatures and daily chances for rain. After a quiet day Saturday, more Gulf moisture starts to inch closer to the Brazos Valley as rain chances look possible Sunday afternoon for some. For those that miss out on the rain, it’s another afternoon back in the lower 90s but with heat index values nearing 100° again. Rain looks to develop in the early afternoon across our northeastern counties sliding northeast to southwest throughout the day. The loss of daytime heating should bring an end to the scattered activity by Sunday evening.

From there, we’ll hold onto the daily shot at rain. As Tropical Storm Sally nears the east central Gulf coast, the Brazos Valley and Texas will be far enough west to not experience any direct impacts from this system. However, remnant deep, tropical moisture looks to sneak westward and help fuel rain chances by the end of the upcoming week as a piece of energy swings through to help spark up a few showers and storms. Otherwise, get used to September feeling like September...highs in the upper 80s / lower 90s and mornings starting in the 70s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 74. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 92. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 75. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 91. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

