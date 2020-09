LEXINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Lexington Eagles defeat the Rockdale Tigers in a close one tonight 35-34. Next week the Eagles will hit the road to face the Cameron Yoemen at 7:30 pm.

The Tigers look to claw back as they will host the Bellville Brahmas at Tiger Stadium with a 7:30 pm kickoff.

