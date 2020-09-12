Advertisement

Tropical Depression Twenty forms in the Atlantic

Expected to become a hurricane next week
Tropical Depression Twenty formed Saturday afternoon and is expected to become a hurricane next week.
By Erika Paige
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The tropical wave that was being closely monitored by the National Hurricane Center was found to be a bit more organized Saturday afternoon. Tropical Depression Twenty is expected to gradually strengthen through the remainder of the weekend.

As of the 4PM update from the NHC:

  • Maximum sustained winds: 35 mph
  • Movement: WNW at 9 mph
  • Minimum central pressure: 1005 mb
  • Location: 2,030 miles east of the Leeward Islands
Tropical Depression Twenty formed Saturday afternoon and is expected to become a hurricane next week.
This storm is expected to move into an area warm waters but some wind shear which will support some development through the remainder of the weekend. Tropical Depression Twenty is forecast to become Tropical Storm Teddy by Sunday if it becomes better organized. If this happens, it will be the earliest "T" named storm on record beating out an unnamed storm on October 4, 2005.

At this time there are no immediate concerns for the U.S. coastline as a weakness in the upper level pattern over the Atlantic should help to scoop this system northward, but this could change with future forecast guidance over the next few days. No impacts to the Texas coastline are expected.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

