Tropical Storm Sally forms near South Florida

MIAMI, Florida (KBTX) - Tropical Depression Nineteen strengthened into Tropical Storm Sally Saturday afternoon. It becomes the earliest, "S" named system on record, replacing Stan from October 2nd, 2005.

As of 1pm CDT, here are the latest observations for this newly formed tropical storm:

Location: 35 miles south-southeast of Naples, Florida

Maximum Sustained Wind: 40 mph

Tropical-Storm-Force Wind Extent: 80 miles south and southeast of the center

Movement: west at 7 mph

Central Pressure: 1004 mb

As Sally moves away from South Florida today, it is expected to make a west-northwest turn, followed by a more northwesterly track over the next couple of days. By Sunday night and Monday, Sally is anticipated to slow as it moves closer to the Gulf Coast as a projected Category 1 Hurricane. That slow arrival means impacts will be felt along the Southeast Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida Panhandle’s coast for multiple days between Monday and Wednesday.

At this time, the forecast path and cone remain well east of Texas. Impacts are not expected along the Texas Coast or in the Brazos Valley.

According to Philip Klotzbach with Colorado State University, “Sally is the 5th Atlantic named storm formation this month, along with Nana, Omar, Paulette and Rene. This ties 2020 with 1988 and 2018 for most Atlantic named storm formations in first 12 days of September on record.”

#Sally is the 5th Atlantic named storm formation this month, along with Nana, Omar, #Paulette and Rene. This ties 2020 with 1988 and 2018 for most Atlantic named storm formations in first 12 days of September on record. pic.twitter.com/Amev192ezj — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.