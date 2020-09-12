Advertisement

Tropical Storm Sally forms near South Florida

Expected to become a hurricane before slowly approaching the Gulf Coast
Tropical Storm Sally officially formed just after midday Saturday
Tropical Storm Sally officially formed just after midday Saturday(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Florida (KBTX) - Tropical Depression Nineteen strengthened into Tropical Storm Sally Saturday afternoon. It becomes the earliest, "S" named system on record, replacing Stan from October 2nd, 2005.

As of 1pm CDT, here are the latest observations for this newly formed tropical storm:

  • Location: 35 miles south-southeast of Naples, Florida
  • Maximum Sustained Wind: 40 mph
  • Tropical-Storm-Force Wind Extent: 80 miles south and southeast of the center
  • Movement: west at 7 mph
  • Central Pressure: 1004 mb

As Sally moves away from South Florida today, it is expected to make a west-northwest turn, followed by a more northwesterly track over the next couple of days. By Sunday night and Monday, Sally is anticipated to slow as it moves closer to the Gulf Coast as a projected Category 1 Hurricane. That slow arrival means impacts will be felt along the Southeast Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida Panhandle’s coast for multiple days between Monday and Wednesday.

At this time, the forecast path and cone remain well east of Texas. Impacts are not expected along the Texas Coast or in the Brazos Valley.

According to Philip Klotzbach with Colorado State University, “Sally is the 5th Atlantic named storm formation this month, along with Nana, Omar, Paulette and Rene. This ties 2020 with 1988 and 2018 for most Atlantic named storm formations in first 12 days of September on record.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

Tropical Depression Nineteen forms; headed for the Gulf of Mexico this weekend

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Tropical Depression Nineteen forms Friday afternoon, headed for the Gulf of Mexico. This is expected to become tropical storm Sally

Hurricane

Thursday marks the peak of hurricane season: Six tropical systems are being monitored

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
Tropical Update for the Atlantic Hurricane Season 1pm September 10, 2020

Hurricane

Twin Tropical Storms: Rene forms off the coast of Africa

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene form on Labor Day in the far East Atlantic

Hurricane

Tropical Depression Seventeen forms in the Central Atlantic

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
tropical depression seventeen forms in the atlantic. Forecast to become tropical storm paulette

Latest News

Hurricane

Peak of hurricane season is this week; two tropical depressions expected to form

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
Tropical Weather Outlook as of Sunday, Septmber 6th

Hurricane

Tropical Depression Fifteen forms off the coast of North Carolina

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
Tropical Depression Fifteen has officially formed off the North Carolina Coast

Hurricane

Multiple tropical waves being monitored by the National Hurricane Center

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four tropical waves in the Atlantic Basin Sunday afternoon.

News

Local counties spared from Laura after spring tornado

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Mia Montgomery
Hurricane Laura officially made landfall early Thursday morning along the southwestern Louisiana coastline as a category four hurricane. Damaging winds and storm surge slammed the coastline as the storm continued to track north.

News

Marco to provide moisture, eyes on Laura for greater potential impacts

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:39 AM CDT
|
By Mia Montgomery and Shel Winkley
Tropical Storm Marco expected to bring moisture that could pop up showers and storms across the Brazos Valley Wednesday, while we closely monitor the track that Tropical Storm Laura is expected to take to the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane

Marco’s forecast path shifts south as it weakens, Laura strengthening near Cuba

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
Hurricane Marco now expected to turn west after approaching Louisiana Monday. Laura becomes a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday