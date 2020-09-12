Woman opens Trump store in Pigeon Forge
A woman opened a store in Pigeon Forge to dedicate it to President Trump.
WVLT’s Kyle Grainger visited the store on Friday just days after it opened.
Kate Stine, who works in the store, says her niece decided to open it.
“We did it because we love Trump,” said Stine. “We’re getting people from all over American that are coming into our store.”
Stine says it’s hard to keep the merchandise in stock and plans to stay open through the election.
Former Vice President Biden will be running for president on the Democratic ticket. There is not a store in East Tenn. for former Vice President Joe Biden but his merchandise can be purchased here.
