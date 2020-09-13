46 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Brazos County Health District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 46 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 997 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 58 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

4,645 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

83 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 546 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 146 active probable cases and there have been 400 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 5,700. There have been 55,630 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 69 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 51 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 440

77802: 421

77803: 1,310

77807: 297

77808: 224

77840: 1,661

77845: 1,233

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 104

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 47 460 Brazos 997 5,700 Burleson 39 312 Grimes 91 1,057 Houston 23 351 Lee 156 304 Leon 38 210 Madison 0 709 Milam 21 463 Montgomery 1,365 9,790 Robertson 25 272 San Jacinto 12 217 Trinity 5 187 Walker 1,218 3,833 Waller 116 771 Washington 42 594

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 462 staffed hospital beds with 132 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 5 available ICU beds and 57 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 17 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 47 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 460 total cases and 402 recovered cases and eight reported deaths.

Burleson County currently has 39 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 312 total cases, and 264 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 91 active cases. There have been 1,057 total cases, 931 recoveries and 31 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 351 total cases of COVID-19. There are 23 active cases and 203 cases are recovered. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has one active case and 170 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 156 active cases. The county has a total of 304 cases, with 38 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Leon County currently has 38 active cases. The county has 210 total cases, with 166 recoveries and five deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 0 active cases. The county has a total of 709 cases with 795 recoveries and five deaths.

Milam County currently has 21 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 463 total cases and 442 recovered cases. There are currently eight patients hospitalized, and five COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,365 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 9,790 total cases and 6,698 recovered cases. There are currently 20 people hospitalized, and there have been 132 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 25 active COVID-19 cases, with 272 total cases. Currently, 240 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 217 cases with 195 recoveries and nine deaths.

Trinity County currently has 5 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 187 total cases with 176 recoveries and six deaths.

Walker County has 3,833 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 1,206 cases are active in the community and 632 are recovered community cases. 2,008 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 116 active cases of COVID-19. There are 771 total cases and 625 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 42 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 594 total cases with 504 recoveries and 47 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 170 new positive cases of COVID-19 the week of Sept. 6 through Sept. 12.

Currently, the university has reported 1,202 positive cases, 10.4 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 12, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 69,776 active cases and 573,670 recoveries. There have been 657,589 total cases reported and 5,519,641 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 14,143 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 114,761 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 12 at 6:30 p.m.

