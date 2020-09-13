Advertisement

Another afternoon of tropical downpours expected

By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
A weak, poorly organized tropical wave spent Sunday skirting past the Texas Coast. This area of disturbed weather is headed for the southern reaches of the Western Gulf of Mexico, with low odds for tropical development. Still, it spent the weekend flinging an increased amount of tropical moisture into our atmosphere, which will linger for another 24-36 hours. Monday brings another chance for bands of scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder to the Brazos Valley, mainly between the hours of 1pm and 8pm. Many will be skipped by these bands, but 1/4″ to 1″ of rain is possible where they do set up. Like Sunday, once we lose our daytime heating, we lose our rain chance.

Tropical Storms Sally is expected become a hurricane Monday before slowly moving inland over the southeast coast of Louisiana. On the backside of this tropical system, the air will sink over Texas. That in turn will dry the atmosphere back out and keep just an isolated chance for rain in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. Another uptick in wet weather is in the works Thursday and Friday as a weak “cold” front enters the picture. Temperatures on the other side of it are slated for morning upper 60s and afternoons on the warmer side of the 80s.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain through 10pm. Low: 74. Wind: N 5-15 mph, G. 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain. High: 89. Wind: N 5-15 mph, G. 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 74. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 90. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

