Ausbon opts out of 2020 season
Ausbon finishes his Aggie career 8th all-time in receiving yards
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Senior Receiver Jhamon Ausbon announced via social media on Sunday that he will opt out of the 2020 college football season to better prepare for his future with the NFL.
Ausbon was the leading receiver for the Aggies last year with 872 yards. He finishes his career at A&M with 1,818 receiving yards, good for 8th all-time.
