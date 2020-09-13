Ausbon opts out of 2020 season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Senior Receiver Jhamon Ausbon announced via social media on Sunday that he will opt out of the 2020 college football season to better prepare for his future with the NFL.

Ausbon was the leading receiver for the Aggies last year with 872 yards. He finishes his career at A&M with 1,818 receiving yards, good for 8th all-time.

