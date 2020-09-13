D’Antoni tells Rockets he’s not coming back

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation says Mike D’Antoni has told the Houston Rockets that he won’t be back as coach with them next season. The person tells The Associated Press that D’Antoni told the Rockets today that he would seek coaching options elsewhere for next season and not return to Houston.

It was not totally unexpected. The Rockets and D’Antoni couldn’t agree on an extension last year, meaning he was coaching this season with no guarantee of his future in Houston.

Houston’s season ended Saturday night with a 119-96 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

D’Antoni was with the Rockets for four seasons. Houston went 217-101 in his regular-season contests, a .682 winning percentage.

Houston becomes the eighth team that will be going through a coaching change since the end of the regular season - March 11 for eight clubs that didn’t qualify for the NBA’s restart bubble, and mid-August for the league’s 22 other franchises.

