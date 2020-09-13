Newton runs for 2 TDs, Patriots hold off Dolphins 21-11

(AP) - Cam Newton rushed for two touchdowns and the New England Patriots held on to beat the Miami Dolphins 21-11.

Newton rushed for 15 times for 75 yards and threw for 155 yards, leading a Patriots offensive attack that did most of its damage on the ground in their first game since the departure of Tom Brady this offseason. Sony Michel added a touchdown for New England.

Ryan Fitzpatrick was 20 of 30 for 191 yards and three interceptions. Miami was held to 269 yards. Dolphins top receiver DeVante Parker left in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.

