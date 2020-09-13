NFL Aggies Week 1

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players contributed in the opening week of the 2020 NFL season. 30 Aggies are currently on NFL rosters. Here’s some of their highlights:

Mike Evans WR (Tampa Bay) - 1 touchdown catch 2 YDS. 34-23 loss to New Orleans.

Myles Garrett DE (Cleveland) - 1 tackle (for loss), 1 QB hit, 1 fumble recovery. 38-6 loss to Baltimore.

Tyrel Dodson Linebacker (Buffalo) - 4 tackles, 1 sack. 27-17 win over New York Jets.

Damontre' Moore DE (Seattle) - 2 tackles, 1 QB hit. 38-25 win over Atlanta.

Deshazor Everett Safety (Washington) - 1 tackle. 27-17 win over Philadelphia.

Josh Lambo Kicker (Jacksonville) - 2/2 FGs (50 long), 3/3 XPs. 27-20 win over Indianapolis.

Braden Mann Punter (NY Jets) - 6 punts (46.3 YDS/punt). 27-17 loss to Buffalo.

Randy Bullock Kicker (Cincinnati) - 2/3 FGs (50 long), 1/1 XPs. 16-13 loss to LA Chargers.

BONUS: Former Blinn Buccaneer QB Cam Newton in his debut with New England: 15/19 155 YDS passing. 15 carries for 75 YDS and 2 TDS. 21-11 win over Miami.

MONDAY:

Damion Ratley WR (NY Giants) - vs Pittsburgh Mon @ 6:10pm

Brandon Williams DB (NY Giants) - vs Pittsburgh Mon @ 6:10pm

Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennessee) - vs Denver Mon @ 9:20pm

THURSDAY:

Armani Watts (Kansas City) - 28 yard kick return. 34-20 win over Houston.

